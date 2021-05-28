Bristol's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
