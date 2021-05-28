May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.