This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
