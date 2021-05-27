May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Friday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.