May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest.