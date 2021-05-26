May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.