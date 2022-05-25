This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
