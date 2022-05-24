Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
