Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
