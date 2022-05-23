For the drive home in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leav…
Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bristol area …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds…