May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

