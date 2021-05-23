This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. There is onl…
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24%…
For the drive home in Bristol: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in …