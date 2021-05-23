May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.