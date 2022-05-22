May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.