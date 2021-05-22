May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.