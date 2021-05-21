May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.