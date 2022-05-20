Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
