May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph.