For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bristol. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecast…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast ca…