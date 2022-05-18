May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.