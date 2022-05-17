Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Don't l…
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a v…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm d…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will s…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…