 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bristol: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts