Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
