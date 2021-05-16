 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

