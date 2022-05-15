 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

