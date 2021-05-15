 Skip to main content
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

