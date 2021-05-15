Bristol's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild tem…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, te…
For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tempera…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degree…