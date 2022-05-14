Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Don't l…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a…
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 d…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a v…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will s…