May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.