This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild tem…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, te…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 44F. Winds lig…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…