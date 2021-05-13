May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.