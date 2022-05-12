Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Bristol's evening forecast: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in …
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Pla…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 d…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a v…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol co…