 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts