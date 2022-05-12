May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.