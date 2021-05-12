May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.