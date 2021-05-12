For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecaste…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, te…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 44F. Winds lig…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …