May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.