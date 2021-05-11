Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
