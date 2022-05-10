Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Bristol's evening forecast: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in …
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Pla…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 d…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …