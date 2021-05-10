May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.