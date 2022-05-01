 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts