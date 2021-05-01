Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
