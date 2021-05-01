 Skip to main content
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

