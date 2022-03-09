For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
