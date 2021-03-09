Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.