 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts