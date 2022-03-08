Bristol's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 d…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol folks should see highs i…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Brist…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to r…