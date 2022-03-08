Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.