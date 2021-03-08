This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
