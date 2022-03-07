This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
