Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
