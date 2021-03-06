Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.