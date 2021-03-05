Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.