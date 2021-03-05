Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bristol. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly c…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the fo…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A few clouds. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Bri…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. Th…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees …
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…