For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
