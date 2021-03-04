 Skip to main content
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

