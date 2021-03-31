This evening's outlook for Bristol: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Bristol Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
