For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area.…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sund…