Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest.