Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.