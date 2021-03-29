Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.