Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Local Weather

