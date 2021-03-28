 Skip to main content
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

